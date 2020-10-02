James Bud Ott, of Perkiomenville, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 90. James was born on November 15, 1929 in Perkiomenville, PA. He was the son of the late Sophie (Meck) and Herman Ott. James proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. A carpenter by trade, he worked alongside his two brothers and was co-owner of Ott Brothers Construction. After he retired, he could always be found tinkering in his workshop. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather with a stubborn nature and warm heart. James is survived by his wife, Dorothea M. (Ockershausen), and their three daughters, Vicky L. wife of James Williams of New Holland, Gail L. wife of Mark Fillman of East Greenville and Rhonda L. wife of James Kunz of Boyertown, as well as his sisters Dolly Thomas and Mildred Ott, and brothers Kenneth Ott and Elmer Ott. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. James is predeceased by 3 sisters and 3 brothers. Memorial Services will be held at the Good Shepherd Mausoleum at Limerick Garden of Memories on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Family and friends may call at the cemetery on Friday from 12:00 to 1:00 PM. Interment will be in the cemetery. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown.



