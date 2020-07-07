James D. Jury, 78, of Pottstown, husband of Karin B. (Boettger) Jury, entered into Heaven and eternal salvation on Saturday, July 4 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Norristown he was the son of Eleanor (Rumford) Jury and Howard Jury. James was a proud U.S. Army veteran who honored and loved his country. While in the Army, he was a sharpshooter and served in the transportation department where he trained cadets at West Point Military Academy. Jim, or Dave, as his beloved wife of 57 years called him, retired after 35 years as a foreman for the Pa. Department of Transportation. He was awarded the Governor’s award of excellence upon his retirement. James had a lifelong passion for motorcycles and enjoyed shooting and camping. There were no strangers in his life, only friends he hadn’t met yet. His love for his family and serving the Lord always came first. James will be deeply missed at the Bible Believers Baptist Church where he was a member. He loved and was loved by his church family and neighbors. Surviving with his wife are children Karen Lee Levan, Douglas K. Jury, Tara L. Maressa, wife of Santino; sister Judy Merkel, wife of Richard; grandchildren Kevin, Christina, Elizabeth, Emilia, and Sabrina; and 6 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his twin children, Kevin and Linda; grandson Michael, and brothers Donald, Rocky, Frank, Tony, and Ralph Daddario. What a blessed day that will be when we are all together again Dad! A graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, July 9, 10:00AM at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions in c/o Pastor Collingwood, Bible Believers Baptist Church, 660 Constitution Avenue, Stowe, Pa. 19464 Catagnus Funeral Home, Pottstown is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com