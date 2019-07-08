|
James “Jim” L. Derr, 70, of Bechtelsville, fiancé of Debra Stout, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Sellersville, PA, he was the son of the late Wilbert and Jean (Yucha) Derr. James L. Derr was a detective for Pottstown Borough before working for the Berks County Detectives Office in which he retired in 2009. James was a proud Vietnam Veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps and received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Penn State. He was a member of the Pottstown Police Officer’s Association, active member of the Fraternal Order of Police, member of the Boyertown American Legion, and member of Pikeville Gun Club. James was an avid hunter. He loved computers, motorcycles, had a passion for photography, and loved to travel in his spare time. Surviving along with his fiancée Debra Stout, is his son Jeff Derr, companion of Wendy Bean, daughter Michelle “Shelli” Kohler, fiancée of Rich Troxell, daughter Heather Buck, wife of Bradley S., step-son Steve Greth, husband of Krista, step-daughter Cari Schaffer, wife of Mark, and step-daughter Dana Powers, wife of Gregg; brother Will Derr; sisters Jackie, Jean Ann, and Sarah; Grandchildren Devon Tate, Taylor Greth, Ethan Selfinger, Jeffrey Buck, Jake Buck, Austin Selfinger, Jadyn Selfinger, and Isabel McCarty. He is predeceased by his wife Jean Marie (Rowan) Derr, his sister Melanie Miller and brothers Mike and Danny Derr. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525) with Rev. Joseph Dietz officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Pottstown. A visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to the Vets for Vets (32 4th St., Pennsburg 18073) in James’ name.
Published in The Mercury on July 9, 2019