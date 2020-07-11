1/
James E. Davidheiser Sr.
James E. Davidheiser Sr., 65, of Boyertown, husband of Terry L. (Drey) Davidheiser, passed away on Wednesday, July 8 at Jefferson University Hospital after a battle with cancer. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late Elwood F. and Mary L. (Kumpf) Davidheiser. James enjoyed being outdoors and loved going to County Line Camp to hunt and fish, and to Gamlers Campground to go camping and boating. He was a ‘jack of all trades’ that never met a project he couldn’t complete. Surviving with his wife of 42 years is daughter Tracy Horning, wife of Kermit; sons James E. Davidheiser Jr., husband of Amy and Steven Davidheiser, husband of Debra; sister Darlene Gitney, wife of Joe; brother Allen Davidheiser, husband of Beverly; and grandchildren Shelby Smith and Joshua and Kaitlyn Davidheiser. Services and interment are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in James’s name to Pottstown Hospital Tower Health Cancer Center, 1600 E High Str., Pottstown, PA 19464. Catagnus Funeral Home, Gilbertsville is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
