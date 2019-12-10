|
|
James F. Hern departed this life on December 8, 2019, at the Penn Medicine Hospice, West Chester, peacefully with family at his side at the age of 87 years old. Jim was married 51 years to the late Dorothy (née Saylor) Hern originally from Pottstown. Jim was born in Syracuse New York to the late Edwin B Hern and Mildred L. (Kraus) Hern. He was graduated from Central High and Syracuse University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Forestry and played lacrosse. Jim was predeceased by his wife and a brother, the late Robert E Hern. Surviving are his brother Ronald J Hern, Syracuse, New York, and sister, Mary M (Hern) Both, Idaho. Jim is also survived by brother- and sister-in-law, Kenneth R. and Marguerite (nee Saylor) Shaner, and his niece, Kristin R Shaner, all of Pottstown, and nephew, Kurt R Shaner, Tennessee, and his grand-nephews, Zach S Breidenbach, Pottstown, Kolin Shaner, Pittsburgh, and Ethan Ray, Tennessee, and grand-niece, Karissa Shaner, Pittsburgh. Jim worked his entire professional career at Henkel Corporation, retiring as the Director of Purchasing, and was also a retired Captain from the United States Air Force. He was an avid golfer, a member of The Baltusrol Country Club, NJ, and North Hills Country Club, Orland PA, and a frequent guest player at Brookside Country Club, Pottstown. Jim was also an avid skier, and he loved to sing, act, and play the harmonica. Jim sang bass in the Boyertown Area Choral Association, as well as for the Dutch Country Playhouse, Sellersville, where he sang and acted in many musical productions. A funeral service will be Friday, Dec. 13, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00AM to 10:45AM at the funeral home. One of Jim’s greatest passions was his participation with The Peter Wentz Farmstead Society for which he served on the Board of Directors for many years until his death. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Peter Wentz Farmstead Society, 2030 Shearer Rd., Lansdale PA 19446, [email protected], or the Dutch country Playhouse, DCP Theater, DCPTheater.com, 795 Ridge Rd., Telford PA 18969, or to Boyertown Area Choral Association, Boyertown, PA. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019