James M. Reynolds, 72, of Spring City, PA passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born in Staten Island, NY on June 20, 1948, the son of the late Oscar and the late Irene (Gadlinski) Reynolds. James has lived in Spring City, PA for the last 46 years, formerly of Phoenixville, PA. He served in the US Army. He was a Foreman with Phoenixville Lumber now Tague Lumber Co of Phoenixville. He was the husband of Donna E. ( Lightcap ) Reynolds. Survivors include Wife Donna Reynolds of Spring City, Daughter Heather (& Brandon) Smith of Douglassville, Daughter Shannon (& Jerry) Pennington of Douglassville, Daughter Courtney (& Michael) Uba of Royersford, Son Jim (& Katie) Reynolds, Jr. of Phoenixville, Son Josh (& Devon) Reynolds of Pottstown, also survived by his grandchildren Taylor, Mckenna, Harper, Hunter, Connor, Braden, Ethan, Kyle, Shane, Austin, Aiden, Addison, Aven and Teagan. His service and interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: the Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
