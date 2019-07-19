The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mull

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Mull Obituary
James R. Mull, 93, of Boyertown, widower of Anna L. (Jeffries) Mull, passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health. Born in Parker Ford, PA, he was a son of the late Edwin G. Mull and the late Ida (Fulmer) Mull. He was a 1943 graduate of Spring City High School. James was a metal finisher for the former Boyertown Casket Company for twenty eight years, was a bus driver for the Boyertown School District for twenty years, and was co-owner of Mull’s Flowers. He served in the Navy during World War II. James was a member of Spring-Ford Masonic Lodge #553. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, golfing and especially growing plants and tending to his garden. He is survived by a son, James R. Mull, Jr. and his wife Brenda, Boyertown; two daughters, Cheryl wife of Stephen Reifsnyder, Boyertown, Cindy wife of Rodney Noll, Fleetwood; a brother, Robert G. Mull, Frederick; three grandchildren, Brian Guthrie, Caleb Noll, Curtis Noll; a step grandson, Colin Wisler; and his dog Boofer. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet E. Mull. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday July 27, 2019 at Friendship Hook & Ladder Fire Company Banquet Hall, 10 Warwick St., Boyertown with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Contributions may be made in his memory to Boyertown Community Park, Dog Waste Bag Program to Boyertown Lions Club, c/o Paula Hilbert, 735 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Download Now