James R. Mull, 93, of Boyertown, widower of Anna L. (Jeffries) Mull, passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health. Born in Parker Ford, PA, he was a son of the late Edwin G. Mull and the late Ida (Fulmer) Mull. He was a 1943 graduate of Spring City High School. James was a metal finisher for the former Boyertown Casket Company for twenty eight years, was a bus driver for the Boyertown School District for twenty years, and was co-owner of Mull’s Flowers. He served in the Navy during World War II. James was a member of Spring-Ford Masonic Lodge #553. He enjoyed baseball, bowling, golfing and especially growing plants and tending to his garden. He is survived by a son, James R. Mull, Jr. and his wife Brenda, Boyertown; two daughters, Cheryl wife of Stephen Reifsnyder, Boyertown, Cindy wife of Rodney Noll, Fleetwood; a brother, Robert G. Mull, Frederick; three grandchildren, Brian Guthrie, Caleb Noll, Curtis Noll; a step grandson, Colin Wisler; and his dog Boofer. He was predeceased by a sister, Janet E. Mull. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. Saturday July 27, 2019 at Friendship Hook & Ladder Fire Company Banquet Hall, 10 Warwick St., Boyertown with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. Contributions may be made in his memory to Boyertown Community Park, Dog Waste Bag Program to Boyertown Lions Club, c/o Paula Hilbert, 735 E. Philadelphia Ave., Boyertown, PA 19512. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on July 21, 2019