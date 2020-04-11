|
James N. Keyser, 57, of Trappe, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was a former resident of Lower Frederick Twp. Jim was born on July 11, 1962, in Pottstown, to Gloria A. (Rothenberger) Keyser Daymont, wife of Thomas Daymont, Severna Park, MD, and the late Russell U. Keyser, Sr. He was raised in Schwenksville and graduated from Perkiomen Valley High School. Jim was a project manager for A+E Construction, Upper Darby. He was a chief of the former Schwenksville Fire Co., former firefighter with the Lower Frederick Fire Co., and presently served with the Trappe Fire Co. He was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schwenksville. In addition to his mother, Jim is survived by his son, Dustin J. Keyser and partner Colleen Worthington, Collingswood, NJ, daughter Jessica E. Keyser, Red Hill; brother, Russell U. Keyser, Jr., North Wales; girlfriend, Sharon Miller, Royersford; and former spouse, Mary Beth (Walsh) Keyser Oliver, Red Hill. A service will be held later when public health constraints have ended. Memorial contributions may be made to Trappe Fire Co., 20 W. 5th Ave., Trappe, PA 19426; Lower Frederick Fire Co., P.O. Box 1032, Spring Mount, PA 19478; or Reading Hospital Foundation, PO Box 16052, Reading, PA 19612. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 12, 2020