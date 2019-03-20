|
James P. Parker, Sr., 75, of Pottstown, husband of Lillian G. (Wiseley) Parker, passed away on Monday at Pottstown Hospital-Tower Health. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was a son of the late George Parker and the late Helen (Bonsall) Parker. James worked as a tank fitter at the Philadelphia Shipyard for sixteen years, retiring in 1995. He served in the U.S. Army from June 1961 to June 1967, including a tour in Vietnam from June 1965 to June 1966 in the 1st Infantry, the Big Red One, as a Forward Observer. Surviving besides his wife are three sons, James P. Parker, Jr. and his wife Margaret, Pottstown, Joseph Parker and his wife Cheryl, Hamburg, Christopher Parker and his wife Jennifer, Hampton, VA; three daughters, Teresa Nichols, Pottstown, Tracey wife of Mike Volkman, Philadelphia, Corrine Carberry, Pottstown; two sisters, Rosemary Keevill, West Chester, Judith Helen Parker, West Chester; twenty two grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by five brothers, Richard Bonsall, George, John, Joseph, Thomas Parker, and one sister, Anna Marie Fleming. A memorial service will be held 2:00 P.M. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Parker Ford Church, 21 Rinehart Rd., Pottstown, with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the church. Contributions may be made in his memory to Chester County Down Syndrome Interest Group, CCDSIG.ORG or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 21, 2019