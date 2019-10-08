|
James H. Waltemyer Jr., age 72, husband of Peggy (Lamison) Waltemyer, passed away on October 7, 2019 following his battle with mesothelioma. Jim was born in York County, PA and was raised by his grandparents, the late George and Vernia (Keeney) Waltemyer; and was the son of the late James H. Sr., and Marie (Mummert) Waltemyer. Jim moved to the Spring Ford area in 1962 and would graduate from Spring Ford High School in 1965. In 1966 he entered the Navy and spent four years aboard the U.S.S. Leary where he served as a machinist mate; Jim would go on to serve two tours in Viet Nam. Following his discharge from the military he worked at Walebe Farms in Collegeville until it closed in 1983. Soon after, he would be employed by the Fetterolf Corporation until his retirement in 2011. Jim was a faithful and active member of the First United Church of Christ, Spring City. He sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, and served on consistory. Following his retirement, he volunteered many hours doing maintenance at the church. Jim was also an avid bowler; he enjoyed bicycle riding, fishing, and kayaking; and loved playing golf with his grandsons. In addition to his wife of 51 years, Jim is survived by his children, Michael (Beth) and Debra; grandchildren, Devin, Curtis, and TJ; brothers, Earl and Merle; and is also survived by two aunts, several nieces and nephews, and many cousins. Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday October 12, 2019 at the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pennsylvania from 10:00AM 11:00AM. The memorial service will follow the calling time at 11:00AM at the funeral home. Officiating will be Rev. Erick J. Kern Jr.. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family requests that Jim be remembered for the wonderful, friendly man he was. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 9, 2019