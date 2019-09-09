|
James F. Wenzel, age 65, of Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 27, 1954 in Royersford, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late F. Donald and D. Lorraine Wenzel. Jim was a graduate of Spring Ford High School. Following graduation, he acquired a job with the IBEW Local 380 Union where he worked as an electrician for 35 years. Jim enjoyed the last 10 years of his retirement hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors; but most of all he enjoyed spending his time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and he will be missed by many. Jim is survived by his two daughters, Janelle (Karl) Sidnam, and Sheri (Tom) Prendergast; Three Brothers, John “Jack” Wenzel, Donald Wenzel, and Joe (Sharon) Wenzel; He is also survived by his eight loving grandchildren, Claire, Kyle, Ryan, Brennen & Chloe Sidnam, and TJ, Riley, and soon to be Baby Prendergast; and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends will be received from 10:00 am 11:00 am Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the Fernwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Seasons Hospice. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 10, 2019