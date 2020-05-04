James William Lawrence
James “Jim” William Lawrence, 74, of Pottstown, PA, passed away on May 2, 2020. He was the husband of Denise M. (Wilsbach) Lawrence. Jim was employed by the Pottstown School District for over 20 years, working as a school bus driver and later as a custodian when he retired. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children, James W. Lawrence, Jason A. Lawrence, Jane M. Lawrence, and Jolene E. Lawrence; his stepchildren, Amanda R. Macedo and Andrew R. Macedo Jr.; his nine grandchildren and three step-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Michelle Stuck; and his siblings, Beryl Pierce, John Lawrence, and Jonathan Lawrence. A webcast of Jim’s services will be available on Friday, May 8, 2020, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com and see Jim’s memorial page to view the webcast. If you have any questions, please call 610-323-8220. Houck & Gofus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 955 N Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464, will be handling the arrangements.

Published in The Mercury from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
