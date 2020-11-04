Jan C. McCord, 75, passed away suddenly on October 23, 2020, at his home in Largo, FL, after returning from vacation with family. Jan was born in Birdsboro, PA, the son of Clarence McCord and Catherine (Messner) McCord. Jan was married to Rita (Dobry) McCord for 44 years and is further survived by his sister Fay Merkle, brother Lance McCord (deceased), two daughters Juliene (McCord) Hawkins, wife of Randy Hawkins, Corinne McCord, fiancé of Anthony Triglia and 2 granddaughters Miranda and Madison Hawkins. When Jan retired from Doehler- Jarvis after 30 years of service, he along with wife Rita, purchased and ran a successful dry cleaning and laundromat business and owned numerous apartments around Boyertown, PA. He loved spending summers at the Jersey Shore with family and friends and in his younger years, worked ski patrol for Dow Mountain during the winter. In 2006, Jan and Rita moved to Florida to be closer to their daughters, eventually purchasing a deli in Madeira Beach where they worked side by side every day with their daughter, Corinne. Living close to the beach, Jan loved taking his family out on the boat and spent much of his free time with Rita relaxing at the beach. Jan was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Aloysius Catholic Parish in Pottstown, PA and a Life Member of the Elks Lodge (Pottstown, PA and Largo, FL Lodges), a member for over 46 years. He was a die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fan and loved to watch various sports including his nephews who played football throughout their high school and college years. Jan enjoyed riding his bike and would always have his dog Chloe by his side. Jan was a true jack of all trades, single-handedly maintaining each one of his businesses and apartments as well as his home. Jan lived a life of success retiring at 50, however he chose to define himself by the love he showed for the women in his life, his wife, daughters, and granddaughters. He was the epitome of a true girl dad and grandfather. Private services will be held at St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL. Due to the Covid-19 limitations, the funeral service will be for immediate family and friends only. An additional service will be held at Saint Aloysius Catholic Parish in Pottstown, PA at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers the McCord family requests that donations be made to Saint Aloysius Catholic Parish.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store