Jan Craig Fox, 72, passed away recently at his home in Sherman Oaks, CA. Born in Pottstown, he was one of 11 children of the late Ernest and Edna (Grandy) Fox. A graduate of Boyertown High School, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 as a Third-Class Petty Officer with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team on the USS Coral Sea. He was the parts manager at Center BMW, in Los Angeles, CA, for 32 years, retiring in January 2019. Previously, he was co-owner of Phil’s Foreign Car Repair Service, in Santa Cruz, CA, and service manager at Beverly Hills Alfa in Los Angeles. He achieved a record of 3-2 as an amateur boxer and enjoyed playing pick-up basketball well into his later years. He had a keen interest in movies that extended to writing a screenplay and being tapped to wrap the hands of Bruce Willis for the taxicab scene in Pulp Fiction. Jan will be sadly missed by his siblings, James and wife Candy, of St. Cloud, FL; Barbara Raymond, of Pottstown; Michael and wife Christine, of West Chester; Thomas and wife Jamie, of Harrisburg; Kathryn Albert and husband Terry, of New Columbia; David and wife Susan, of Houston, TX; Sherry, of Pasadena, MD; Kim and wife Lori, of Lebanon; and Sandra Dunn and husband William, of Pottstown, as well as many nieces and nephews, other family and friends. His oldest brother Richard, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on June 30.



