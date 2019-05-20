|
Jane L. Drumheller, 57, wife of Jeffrey P. Drumheller, of Milford, PA, passed away on May 16, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, NY. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Jane (McLaughlin) Geyer. Jane graduated from Pottstown High School, where she was an outstanding 3-sport athlete. She graduated from Kutztown University and is enshrined in their Athletic Hall of Fame for her accomplishments on their lacrosse team. Those who knew Jane will fondly remember her for her competitive spirit, keen sense of humor, and zest for life. Surviving with her husband are sons Tyler and Kyle Clark; Brothers Richard (Betty Jo) and Thomas (Kim); Sisters Victoria (Steve) Verbit, and Jeannie Garrison. Jane is also survived by her Aunt, Zelda Swenk, as well as cousins, and many nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her daughter Sgt. Ashly L. Moyer, who was killed in action in March 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom. A celebration of Jane’s life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Mercury on May 21, 2019