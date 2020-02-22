The Mercury Obituaries
Jane L. (Pennypacker) Boughter

Jane L. (Pennypacker) Boughter Obituary
Jane L. (Pennypacker) Boughter, 64, of Pottstown, PA, wife of Frank S. Boughter of Pottstown, died Friday February 21, 2020 at Season’s Hospice Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Gilbert and Pauline (Tyson) Pennypacker. Jane was employed by Family Services with Meals on Wheels of Pottstown as the secretary and accountant. Surviving in addition to her husband are three sons, Brad S. Boughter, Pottstown; C. Boughter, Schwenksville; Richard L. Boughter, Pottstown; Daughter, Holly Wright, Pottstown; brother William Pennypacker, FL; sister Susan Boldt, Hamburg; Six Grandchildren and one great grandchild. A celebration of Jane’s life will be held from 1:30 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Connections on High, 238 E. High St. Pottstown. Burial will be private at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to Meals on Wheels, 1976 E. High St. #203, Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 23, 2020
