Jane P. Frain, 82, widow of Carroll Raymond Frain, passed away Wednesday October 2, 2019 in the Sanatoga Center.
She was born November 16, 1936 in Oaks to the late William Pierce and Mabel (Bortman). One of six children, Jane was a life long member of the Spring City community. She graduated from Spring City High School class of 1954 as Salutatorian, which she continued to be the chair of many reunions. She loved the Spring City Community and was a member, and dedicated supporter of the Spring City Women's Library Club; and was president of the Women's Club of Spring City for two terms and recently was designated Honorary Member. Jane was employed by Pottstown Hospital as director of Volunteer Services for 21 years and was a member of the PMMC Auxiliary. In addition, she was chair for the PMMC auxiliary "Daffodil Days". She loved to travel. Her passions included working with her hands doing sewing and cross stitching. It was not uncommon for her to win many fair blue ribbons. She made many quilted items and attended many craft shows under the name "Christmas Stichery." She sang in the Green Tree Church of the Brethren Church choir, where she was a member for many years. She had a passion for music including annual retreats to Music in the Mountains.
Jane leaves behind her daughters: Vickie Biggerstaff, wife of Peter of Birdsboro, Julie Evans, wife of Frank of Spring City, and Connie Herring of Royersford, Brothers: William Pierce, Ron Pierce, and sister, Sandy Browder, 8 Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren. Jane is preceded in death by her sisters: Shirley Rentchler and Ellen Atkins.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday October 10, 2019 in the R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Phoenixville with Rev. Rodney O'Donnell officiating.
Friends are invited to visit with the family at the Funeral Home from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM Thursday, October 10 prior to the service at R. Strunk Funeral Home.
Burial will be immediately following in the East Vincent United Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to The Spring City Women's Library Club, Attn: Linda Klaus, President, 345 Ridge Ave. Spring City, PA 19475.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019