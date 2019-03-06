|
Jane P. (Homan) Schaeffer, 95, of Pottstown, wife of the late Celan S. Schaeffer, passed away Monday March 4, 2019 at Manatawny Manor. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late William and Catherine (Heckman) Homan. Jane worked for many years at the former Ellis Mills Department Store in Pottstown. She was an active member for over thirteen years in various activities at Manatawny Manor. Surviving are two daughters Kathy Smale wife of Terry, and Carol Scamardella; two grandsons David Scamardella husband of Sheila, and Michael Smale; and one great grandson Jason Scamardella. A funeral service will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, with Rev. Nichole Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00-10:45 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane’s memory to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 60 N. Hanover St., Pottstown, PA 19464 or Manatawny Manor, 30 Old Schuylkill Road, Pottstown Pa 19465. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 7, 2019