Janell J. Landis who was known to many people of Good Shepherd U.C.C in Boyertown, passed from this life on March 24, 2020 at the age of 93. She was a graduate of Boyertown High School, Heidelberg College, and Eden Seminary. In addition, she completed more graduate studies at Columbia University and language studies in Japan. Janell spent more than 35 years as a teacher/missionary in Japan. Upon her return to the USA, Janell lived in Upland Village, a retirement community in Pleasant Hill, Tennessee, where she died. She was proceeded in death by her parents Paul and Helen Landis, and sister Loah Whitmore. Janell is survived by a brother Bruce Landis, sister-in-law Phyllis Landis, sister Pat Landis, one niece, and three nephews.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 9, 2020