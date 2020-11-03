Janelle E. Collins-Adams, 47, of Pottstown, PA, wife of Robert J. Adams, died Monday November 2, 2020 at Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of William R. and Judith (Fox) Collins, Pottstown. Janelle was employed by Aetna for 15 years working in quality assurance. She was a member of Saint Aloysius Catholic Church. Surviving in addition to her husband and parents is one sister, Adria L. Collins, Pottstown. Services will be private. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Road, Perkiomenville, PA 18074. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com
