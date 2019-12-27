|
Janet (Hampton) Bentz, 61, wife of John Bentz Jr., of Pottstown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alvena (Lightcap) Hampton. Janet was a 1976 graduate of Pottstown High School. She worked at Giant Food Stores in the bakery and for the Pottstown School District in the high school cafeteria. She was involved in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America and Pottstown Legion Baseball. Janet enjoyed bowling and belonged to a women’s bowling league. She loved to bake and decorate cakes; she was the go to for family events when it came to baked goods. However, her greatest love in life was being “Mom-Mom” to her six grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters, Stacie Horne and Brandi, wife of Zach Rhoads; one son, Shaun Bentz, husband of Jody; six grandchildren, Allison, Gabriella, Justin, Lauren, Charlie, and Jaxon; one sister, Deborah, wife of Tom Lash and one brother, Walt Hampton, husband of Mary. She was predeceased by two brothers, William and Charles. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Philadelphia Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Friends and Family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Berks County or the Ronald McDonald House of Philadelphia. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 29, 2019