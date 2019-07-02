|
Janet R. Jepsen, 85, of Devon, PA passed away on Sunday June 16 at home. Janet Ruth (Pfeil), Jepsen was born in Phoenixville, PA and lived most of her life in the area. She was a 1951 graduate of Phoenixville High School, and a 1979 graduate of Antioch Graduate School. Most recently she lived at Devon Senior Living in Devon, PA. She is survived by three daughters; Jill Twarogowski of Schwenksville, Audrey Meredith, and her husband Greg, of New York City and Lisa Monkiewicz of Philadelphia and four grandchildren, Kristen and John Patrick Meredith and Alexis and Anthony Monkiewicz. She is also survived by her sister June Rung and her husband David. She was predeceased by her husband Robert O. Jepsen. As a young mother Janet was active as a Girl Scout Leader, 4-H Club leader, a Sunday School teacher and Youth Group leader at the St. John’s United Church of Christ (UCC) in Phoenixville. She participated in Art Goes To School and volunteered in many capacities at the Kimberton Farms School, which her children attended. Janet sang in church choirs all of her adult life. In addition to St. John’s she has sung at St. Peter’s UCC in Chester Springs, and at UCC at Valley Forge, where she was a member at the time of her death. She held many jobs in business, and worked for the B.F. Goodrich Company, Valley Forge Films and C-E Minerals. After completing her M.Ed in Counseling from Antioch University in 1979, she became a Licensed Professional Counselor and a National Certified Counselor. She was in private practice under the name Janet Twarogowski. Janet was passionate about anti-racism work, and was a founding member of two groups working toward racial justice, healing and reconciliation, Diversity in Action in Phoenixville, and the Racial Reconciliation Task Group of the PA Southeast Conference, United Church of Christ. In 2007 she was presented with the Phoenixville Area Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award for her “dedication and service in the areas of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”. A memorial service will be held at United Church of Christ at Valley Forge, 45 Walker Road, Wayne, PA on Thursday, August 8 at 11 am. In memory of Janet, donations may be made to Diversity in Action Phoenixville, P.O. Box 337, Phoenixville, PA 19460 or United Church of Christ at Valley Forge, 45 Walker Road, Wayne, PA 19087.
Published in The Mercury on July 3, 2019