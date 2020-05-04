Janet L. (Rebuck) Moran, 65, wife of Christopher F. Moran, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her Collegeville home. Janet was born on April 20, 1955, in Philadelphia, to the late Willard and Elizabeth (Smee) Rebuck. She was a graduate of Springfield High School, earned her bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College, and her master’s degree from Michigan State University. Janet was an admissions counselor for Centenary University and later an Associate Dean of Admissions for Harcum College and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. After raising her family, she worked for the Perkiomen Valley School District and SEI Corp. Janet was a member of Fairview Village Church, where she was a youth leader and supported the Village Norristown mission. In addition to her husband, Janet is survived by her sons, Steven Moran, Austin, TX, Peter Moran, Cambridge, MA, and David Moran, Wake Forest University; and her brother, David, husband of Deborah Rebuck, Moorestown, NJ. Burial will be private in Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick Twp. A memorial service will be held when public health constraints have ended. Memorial contributions may be made to Village Norristown through Fairview Village Church. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe, Pa.



