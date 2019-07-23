The Mercury Obituaries
Orland's Ewing Memorial Chapel
1534 Pennington Rd.
Trenton, NJ 08618
(609) 883-1400
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Ewing Cemetery
78 Scotch Road
Ewing, NJ
Janet Levin, 89, of Pottstown, PA, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, she was a former resident of Pottstown, Pa, before moving to Pompano Beach, FL and later returned to the Pottstown area where she resided the last 15 years. She enjoyed mahjong and needlepoint. Wife of the late Maurice Levin, mother of the late Nancy Blouse, she is survived by a son and daughter in law, Larry and Lisa Levin, four grandchildren, Samuel Levin, Rochelle Kelly, Carrie Knight, John Michael Blouse, and three great grandchildren. Funeral services and burial are 11 am Friday, July 26 at Ewing Cemetery, 78 Scotch Road, Ewing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Funeral arrangements are by Orland’s Ewing Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Mercury on July 24, 2019
