Janet M. Miller, of Lake Ariel and formerly of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday morning. Her husband of 46 years, Robert Miller passed away in 1998. Born in Spring City, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Shirley Wasko Hyden. She was a graduate of Spring City High School and attended The School of Fashion Design in New York City, after being crowned Miss Chester County, in 1950. Prior to retirement, she and her husband were the owners of Miller’s, Laurel Run Estates and Benton Hills mobile home parks. Janet was fond of baking, cooking, gardening and fishing. She loved to travel and was an accomplished painter. Surviving are a daughter Cassandra Fitzsimmons and her husband Terry of Dalton; two sons, Randy Miller and his wife Julie of Lake Ariel, and Bryan Miller and his wife Karen of Florida; a sister Connie Hines of Hamburg, Pa; grandchildren Maddy Miller, Alison Miller, Rob Nolan, Cody Fitzsimmons, J.C. Miller, Tom Miller and Hannah Fox; great-grandchildren Michael Miller, Gabriel Miller, and Olive Fox. A Prayer Service will be held on Saturday at 11:30am in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, Pa. Friends may call from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment, Holy Trinity Cemetery, Bear Creek. For directions, to share a memory, or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019