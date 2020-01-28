|
|
Janet L. (Haas) O’Such, 82, wife of John V. O’Such of Lower Pottsgrove Township passed away on Monday Janaury 27, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Sanatoga, PA she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Rose (Kozak) Haas. Funeral services will be held on Friday January 31, 2029 at 11 A.M. at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 29, 2020