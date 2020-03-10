The Mercury Obituaries
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 North Reading Avenue
Boyertown, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
45 North Reading Avenue
Boyertown, PA
Janet Wadsworth Obituary
Janet L. (Renninger) Wadsworth, 73, wife of Terry L. Wadsworth, of Gilbertsville, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 at her residence. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Marguerite (Renninger) and Linwood Renninger. Janet was a 1964 graduate of Boyertown Area High School. She was employed by Brumbach Associate Inc. as an insurance agent for 23 years. She was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church. Surviving in addition to her husband of 52 years are one daughter, Jennifer L., wife of Douglas Osward; one son, Andrew L. Wadsworth, husband of Connie and six grandchildren, Amanda, Jack, Aimee, Hailee, Brody, and Lily. Family and friends will be received on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00AM with a memorial service at 11:00AM at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 45 North Reading Avenue, Boyertown, PA. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Janet’s memory to the , . Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 11, 2020
