Janice Larue (Batman) Brunner, 78, of Gilbertsville, PA passed away Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at Frederick Living. Born in Pottstown she was the daughter of the late Paul Irwin and Elsie (Mohler) Batman. Janice was a graduate of Pottstown High School. She loved spending time at the seashore and in the garden. When she was indoors, reading books and making arts and crafts filled her time. Janice was a caring homemaker for her husband and children. On February 3rd, 1961, Janice married Richard (Dick) O. Brunner with whom she spent 59 long and happy years with. Surviving with her husband are her two sons, Jeffery Brunner of Allentown, PA and Richard Paul Brunner of Hamburg, PA; and three grandchildren, William, Rachel, and Kendall. Janice is predeceased by her daughter, Danielle N. Brunner; and brother, Paul Batman. Funeral services are on Friday, January 24th, 2020 at the Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum, 701 Farmington Ave, Pottstown PA, at 11am. The visitation prior to the service will be from 10am to 11am. Entombment will be at Highland Memorial Park Mausoleum. Arrangement are being handled by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave, Boyertown PA. Online condolences can be made at lwottfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 22, 2020
