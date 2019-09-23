|
Janice Jackowski, 62, wife of John Jackowski, passed away early Thursday morning, September 19, 2019 in the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
She was born February 26, 1957 in Phoenixville to the late Wilson Christman and of Helen (Favinger) Christman.
A life long member of the Spring Ford area, Jan was a member of The Royersford United Methodist Church. She was a 1975 graduate of Spring Ford High School where she played field hockey, lacrosse, and eventually coached field hockey at Spring Ford. She also attended Lock Haven University. As owner of Christman's Jewelry store, she was very active in the Businessman's Association of Royersford, including, the Halloween Parade, Christmas tree lighting, as well as being responsible for the start of the annual Royersford Community Day. In her spare time Jan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren taking road trips to Lancaster County. She enjoyed cheering on her Philadelphia sport Teams and witnessing the eagles win their first Superbowl.
In addition to her husband, John Jackowski, Jr. of Royersford, she is survived by her children, John "Jay" Jackowski, III (Jenifer) South Carolina. Dwight Jackowski (Lindsay) Royersford; step-daughters Leslie Hoopes (Arthur) Gordonville, and Tracey Caltune (Todd)Lansdale ; her two brothers, Wilson "Wil" Christman (Kim) , Wayne Christman (Cyndi Long) and Michelle (Keim) Christman, and sister Joyce Wallace (Tom). In addition, her seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday September 27 in Royersford United Methodist Church, 380 Church St., Royersford.
Visitation will be from 05:30 PM to 08:00 PM Thursday, September 26 at R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA .
Visitation will be again from 09:30 AM to 10:30 AM Friday, September 27 prior to the service at The Royersford United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a scholarship in her name which will be given to future field hockey players at the Spring Ford High School senior awards. Checks can be mailed to 774 Church St., Royersford, PA, 19468. Checks made payable to "Coach J's Memorial Scholarship." Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 22, 2019