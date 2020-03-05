|
|
Janice Lee Moore, 85 of Perkasie, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Hayes Moore. Janice is survived by her five children, Mark Moore, Melanie Miller, Matthew Moore, Melissa Moore, Leslie Moore, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother Richard Farley and a sister Cloah Farley. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel of Quakertown, 347 New Street, Quakertown, PA 18951 on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 pm, where the family will receive friends from 1-1:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice’s name to Indian Creek Foundation, 420 Cowpath Road, Souderton, PA 18964.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020