Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Calvary Chapel of Quakertown
347 New Street
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Chapel of Quakertown
347 New Street
Quakertown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Lee Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Lee Moore Obituary
Janice Lee Moore, 85 of Perkasie, died on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Hayes Moore. Janice is survived by her five children, Mark Moore, Melanie Miller, Matthew Moore, Melissa Moore, Leslie Moore, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother Richard Farley and a sister Cloah Farley. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel of Quakertown, 347 New Street, Quakertown, PA 18951 on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 pm, where the family will receive friends from 1-1:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Janice’s name to Indian Creek Foundation, 420 Cowpath Road, Souderton, PA 18964.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -