|
|
In her own words, Janice Warnquist’s story is about the Magic of Love and Opportunity: how a young girl from 55th Street in Brooklyn, NY met a young boy from 56th Street, fell in love, proved themselves worthy together through hard work and determination, were fortunate to have had so many varied life opportunities, lived a wonderful life together for more than 50 years, and passed on their legacy to their children, grandchildren and future generations to come. Born in 1935, Janice and her beloved husband, Victor Warnquist, were children of immigrants. They were also high school sweethearts and the first in their respective families to attend and graduate from college. Janice graduated with high honors from Hunter College in New York City with a degree in Chemistry. She did that in 3 years, while working in a bakery to help her mother put food on the table. Her sweetheart, Victor, graduated from City College of New York with a degree in Civil Engineering and a passion for bridges. Janice and Victor married in 1957 and started their lives together, moving 10 times in the first 8 years of their marriage. They settled in Pottstown, and raised three children -- Mark, Paul and Gale. From there, the family has grown to include 6 grandchildren -- Kristen, Ben, Erik, Sara, Gillian and Erin. A life-long learner, Janice wasn’t done with college. While raising 3 children, she received a Master’s Degree in Chemistry. She later pursued business school and received an MBA. When not learning herself, Janice was in the classroom teaching others. This included teaching chemistry, becoming a certified literacy instructor, teaching senior high Sunday School at New Hanover Lutheran Church and, of course, actively encouraging her children and grandchildren with their studies. Throughout her career Janice was a role model for women. She started her career with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals as an Analytical Chemist. From there, she worked at Roswell Park Memorial Institute for Cancer Research in Buffalo, New York. After relocating to Pottstown, Janice held key roles at Crompton & Knowles Corporation (C&K), including keeping the chemical & dye company compliant with ever changing environmental regulations. For that, she received the President’s Award in 1986. Throughout her life, Janice was always a strong advocate for women. She was a proud member of the YWCA and served as a Member of the Board of the Tri-County YWCA. Recognizing 40 years of service Janice received the Tri-County YWCA lifetime achievement award for her community service in 2017. Among her greatest passions was coaching immigrants through the complex process of becoming a US citizen, giving them the same Magic of Opportunity that she experienced so many years before. Janice worked tirelessly to help many women and men in the Tri-County area become citizens and pursue their dreams. She truly touched the lives of many in the Tri-County area and beyond. Janice passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She is now reunited with Victor, whom she referred to as “my True Viking.” One of Janice’s last wishes was to engrave “Together Forever” in the tombstone she shares with Victor. The family had a private ceremony because of today’s health concerns, but will hold a celebration of Janice’s life when it is appropriate to do so. To honor Janice’s life-long commitment to the community and her many contributions to the YWCA, the family has created a Memorial Fund to benefit the YWCA. For those interested, checks should be made payable to YWCA Tri-County Area, including Janice Warnquist in the reference line. Check should be mailed to: YWCA Tri-County Area, c/o Janice Warnquist Memorial Fund, 315 King Street, Pottstown, PA 19464.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 22, 2020