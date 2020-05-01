Elder Jannie Ruth Brant I was born in the state of Virginia in 1938, in the month of December to my parents, Mr. And Mrs. Willie Lloyd Hamlett. In 1958 I moved to Pennsylvania, where I met my husband, Monroe Brant We were united in marriage on January 2, 1961. I accepted the Lord Jesus as my Saviour on March 15, 1960. I was called into the ministry in 1966 under the Later Elder E. W. Jones. I attended Jamesion Theological Bible School for one year in Philadelphia. I was ordained in 1974 by Bishop A.H. White, 43rd and Aspen Street, Philadelphia, PA Church of The Living God (Senior Bishop and General Overseer). I served in many offices; as usher, chairman of Trustee Department, Secretary of The Church, H.Y.P.B.C., President for 3 years, Sunday School teacher for 15 years. I also served as a Deaconess for a short period. I served in Harrisburg, York, and Pottstown Youth Congress for 5 years. I served as PA State Missionary President for 5 years. I was appointed pastor of the Church of The Living God, Pottstown, PA in October 1982, by Bishop Freeman Wilson, Pittsburgh, PA. My husband and I enjoyed being foster parents for 12 years. I have worked as a Teacher’s Aide for the Chester County Intermediate Unit for 10 years with T.M.R. Students. These years hold lots of memories for me; as I sat back then and wrote in this paper I was thinking how God placed me in the Church Of The Living God in 1961. I keep saying God does all things well. When I joined church I was so miserable-The Devil had me on the road to a burning hell God had already shown me a vision of this place- a lake of fire. I heard Him say “You’re on your way there.” On Tuesday, December, 1958, I moved to Pennsylvania. After my arrival here I started going to church. I still thought I was all right For you see, in Virginia I sang on two choirs, I taught Sunday school, I taught H.Y.P.B.C. But I didn’t know the Lord. When I met Sis Mary Brant, she was so beautiful, she only talked about the Lord. Well I was not for all that right then. But, she didn’t let up. One night Evangelist A. Bronson was at our church in Stowe. She prayed and laid hands on me and said “God wants to use you.” Mother Jones, who was a great mother to me, would always say- “Let the Lord save you now, you’re not saved- get down there and get saved.” I began to change. On Mother’s Day, 1961, the Lord filled me with the Holy Ghost I was called into the ministry in 1966. My trial sermon “I Won’t Bow,” Daniel 3, verse 17. I worked close with Missionary Carrie Ford, who taught me a lot. I began to work with the youth. God bless my work with young people. We traveled a lot. God has taken us to Mississippi, Florida, Chicago, New York, Connecticut, Detroit, Ohio, Virginia, Pittsburgh. God has blessed me today to be the Pastor of a great flock. Though my sickness the Lord has kept me and I strive to show his love and grace to everyone I meet. Surviving are her sons, Johnny Corson (Paula), Leroy Pearson, Brian Whiting, and David Stevenson; grandchildren, Marcus, Jonathan, Matthew, Brielle, Alianna, Briana, Brooklyn, Jade, Jacob, Isaiah, David, Mercel, Quadel, Tiari, Airell, Dee and Quanaijha. In addition to her husband, Monroe, she is preceded in death by her son, Tyrone Armstead. A funeral service was held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at her church, The Church of the Living God, 380 Walnut St. Pottstown, PA. The interment was at the Limerick Garden of Memories. Arrangements were handled by the DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. of West Chester & Bryn Mawr, PA. Visit www.debaptiste.com for information and to leave condolences.
