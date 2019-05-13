|
Jason A. Rambo, 46, of Fleetwood, partner of Amy Lee Gardner, passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Glenn C. and Carolyn P. (Conrad) Rambo. Jason was a proud and loving father and uncle. He was a huge fan of the Seattle Seahawks. Jason took pride in working for Victory Fire Protection, Inc. for 23 years. Surviving along with his parents and companion Amy is his daughter Macie Rambo; sister Beth Hufner wife of David; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:15 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jason’s memory to https://www.gofundme.com/education-fund-for-macie-rambo or send checks to Beth Hufner at 611 Lee Fox Ln, Hillsborough, NC 27278 to be deposited into her Educational savings account. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 14, 2019