The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Rambo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Rambo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason Rambo Obituary
Jason A. Rambo, 46, of Fleetwood, partner of Amy Lee Gardner, passed away Friday May 10, 2019 at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of Glenn C. and Carolyn P. (Conrad) Rambo. Jason was a proud and loving father and uncle. He was a huge fan of the Seattle Seahawks. Jason took pride in working for Victory Fire Protection, Inc. for 23 years. Surviving along with his parents and companion Amy is his daughter Macie Rambo; sister Beth Hufner wife of David; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday May 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville. Interment will be private. Visitation will be held Saturday from 10:00-11:15 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jason’s memory to https://www.gofundme.com/education-fund-for-macie-rambo or send checks to Beth Hufner at 611 Lee Fox Ln, Hillsborough, NC 27278 to be deposited into her Educational savings account. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now