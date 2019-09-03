|
|
Jay R. Trego, age 81, husband of Elaine M. (Mulcrone) Trego, lifelong resident of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 in the Phoenixville Hospital. Born on April 6, 1938 in Phoenixville, PA, he was a son of the late Ray and Ruth (Emery) Trego. Mr. Trego worked in the banking industry for Industrial Valley Bank, then Wells Fargo, retiring after 30 years as a Regional Operations Vice President. After his retirement, he also worked several positions within the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board over the course of 17 years. Mr. Trego was a member of St. Peter’s Pikeland United Church of Christ, where he had formerly served as a Deacon and building fund Treasurer. An active member of his community, he was the former Auditor for East Pikeland Township for over 20 years, Treasurer for the Chester County United Fund, and the Chairman for the BBIC Investment Club. He had served as Treasurer for the Phoenixville Hospital Building Fund, and as a board member of both the Phoenixville Chamber of Commerce and Morris Cemetery. Mr. Trego was a 50 year member of the Pottsgrove Sportsman Club, and a 40 year member of the Pottstown Dart League. Mr. Trego enjoyed classic cars, especially his 1957 Chevy. He was a fan of NASCAR, the Phillies, the Eagles, and was an avid collector of coins and listener of country music. He loved attending his family’s sporting events, as well as playing cards, darts, bocce, and reading. As an avid hunter and outdoorsman, he looked forward to spending time and relaxing at his Perry County cabin (Pop’s Pop’s Mountain House), where he especially found joy in hunting with his son and grandsons, both at the mountains and at home. In Mr. Trego’s words: “I must say that I’ve lived a good life and there is nothing about my life that I would change. The joys, sorrows, victories, and defeats have created 81 years of great memories.” In addition to his wife of 57 years, Mr. Trego is survived by three children, Randy J., husband of Mazzie Trego of East Coventry, PA, Dawn E., wife of Dave Dewey of Collegeville, PA, and Beth A., wife of Jim Connelly of Limerick, PA; and seven grandchildren, Cory (Sarah) Trego, Brad Trego, Megan (Josh) McFarland, Rachael Dewey, Sean Connelly, Ryan Connelly, and Erin Connelly. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral ceremony at the Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc, 610 South Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:30 am. Officiating will be Mark Niehls and Lee Scott. Burial will be held in the St. Peter’s Pikeland United Church of Christ Cemetery, Chester Springs, PA. Friends will be received from 8:30 am - 10:30 am Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Phoenixville Senior Center, 153 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019