Jean A McLaughlin, age 98, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Tamaqua, on June 19, 1921, a daughter of the late Mame and Harry Swank. She graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1939. She is the widow of Joseph “Jouch” McLaughlin, who passed in 1991. She worked in the Laundromat Department of The Hill School in Pottstown, PA. She loved to dance and was an avid Bingo player. Mrs. McLaughlin is survived by her son, Michael (husband of Merilyn), a granddaughter, Michelle (McLaughlin) Stout, and three step-grandchildren, Crystalyn Norris, Daryl Davis, and Duane Davis and their extended families. She was predeceased by her brother, William Swank, and sister, Doris Swank. A funeral service will be held 11am on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home. 111 North Reading Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512. A viewing will be held at the funeral home prior from 10-11am. Interment will follow the funeral service at Highland Memorial Park. 701 Farmington Ave, Pottstown, PA 19464. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LWOttFuneralHome.com for the McLaughlin family.
Published in The Mercury from May 21 to May 22, 2020.