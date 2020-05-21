Jean A. McLaughlin
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean A McLaughlin, age 98, passed away on May 19, 2020. Born in Tamaqua, on June 19, 1921, a daughter of the late Mame and Harry Swank. She graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1939. She is the widow of Joseph “Jouch” McLaughlin, who passed in 1991. She worked in the Laundromat Department of The Hill School in Pottstown, PA. She loved to dance and was an avid Bingo player. Mrs. McLaughlin is survived by her son, Michael (husband of Merilyn), a granddaughter, Michelle (McLaughlin) Stout, and three step-grandchildren, Crystalyn Norris, Daryl Davis, and Duane Davis and their extended families. She was predeceased by her brother, William Swank, and sister, Doris Swank. A funeral service will be held 11am on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home. 111 North Reading Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512. A viewing will be held at the funeral home prior from 10-11am. Interment will follow the funeral service at Highland Memorial Park. 701 Farmington Ave, Pottstown, PA 19464. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.LWOttFuneralHome.com for the McLaughlin family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
6103672345
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved