|
|
Jean B. Byers (Rapp) age 94, wife of the late Peter C. Byers and former wife of Robert C. Godman died on March 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Phoenixville, daughter of the late Wesley J. and Alice (Briley) Rapp. Jean attended local schools, graduating from Phoenixville High, 1943. Graduating from Byrn Mawr School of Nursing in 1947, as an RN. She worked at Phoenixville Hospital from 1948 until her retirement in 1986. Her expertise as an RN included OR Supervisor. ER Supervisor, Out patient, Special Services, and Short Procedure unit. Jean was active in the , Easter Star chapters, and the local Women’s Club. Her greatest achievement was being the unconditional loving force supporting her family. She is survived by her son, Robert Godman (Gail), daughter, Jeanne Fina (Joseph), son, John Godman (Mary), and Step Daughter, Beverly Glath (Raymond). Jean was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, Friday March 13, 2020 at 10 am edt. Eastern Star Services begins at 11:00 am. Burial in Morris Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory should be made to: Pennsylvania Masonic Youth Foundation, 1244 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17077.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 10, 2020