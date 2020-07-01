1/1
Jean (Corson) Bessemer
Jean C. (Corson) Bessemer, 93, wife of the late Paul C. Bessemer, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, in Pennsburg Manor. She was a former Collegeville, Green Lane, and Hertford, NC resident. Jean was born on August 7, 1926, in Doylestown, to the late Walter and Mildred (Lott) Corson. Before retiring, she was a secretary at the Superior Tube Co., Lower Providence Twp. Jean is survived by her son, Alan, husband of Pamela (Cory) Bessemer, Glenmoore; her granddaughters, Wendy, wife of late Scott Repoff, and Kimberly, wife of Nathan Bickhart; her great-grandchildren, Samantha Repoff and Cyrus Bickhart; and her sister, Connie, wife of W. Bruce Fretz, Skippack. She was preceded by her son, Paul C. Bessemer, Jr., and her sister, Caroline Cuono. Services are private with burial in Neshaminy-Warwick Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Warwick Twp., Bucks Co. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

Published in The Mercury from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
