Jean Catherine Latshaw
Jean Catherine Latshaw (Miller), 85, of Barto, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Lee Latshaw who preceded her this past July. Born in Douglass Township, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Catherine (Nester) Miller. Jean was a member of Calvary UCC in Barto, and she also served as the cemetery caretaker at Niantic Union Cemetery with her husband for many years. Jean was an inspector for the Great American Knitting Mills for many years. She is survived by her son, Daniel and his wife Kathryn of Sassamansville; grandchildren: Tamara, wife of Matthew Saylor, and Daniel Frantz and his wife Stephanie; and great grandchildren: Dylan, Hannah, Elizabeth, Carlee, and Chase; cousins: Tom Miller and his wife Barbara; Dennis Miller, and his wife Gladys; nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Memorial Fund at Calvary UCC, 1231 PA-100, Barto, PA 19504. Services will be held privately, and she will be laid to rest next to Lee in Niantic Union Cemetery. Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pennsburg are in charge of arrangements. To offer online condolences, visit their “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Mercury from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
