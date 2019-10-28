|
Jean D. (Daly) Wadsworth, 83, of Zieglerville, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Woodbridge Place in Phoenixville. She was the wife of the late Gerald G. Wadsworth, sharing 56 years of marriage until his passing in 2014. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Beatrice (Anderson) Daly. Jean was a graduate of Pottstown High School and spent her life raising, caring and loving her family. Jean was also an active member of Peace in Zion United Church of Christ in Zieglerville. Surviving are two children, Dr. Gary G. Wadsworth and wife, Barbara of Scott Twp. and Linda Cuesta, wife of Jeffery of Douglassville; five grandchildren, Dr. Kurtis Wadsworth and wife, Luisanna, Dr. Philip Wadsworth and wife, Abby, and Cassandra, Hillary and Alyssa Cuesta; and two great-grandchildren, Hannah and James Wadsworth. Along with her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her brother, Gerald Daly. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Peace in Zion UCC, 204 Big Road, Zieglerville with Rev. Barbara Pence officiating. Burial follows in Keelor’s Union Cemetery, Obelisk. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to services. Arrangements are entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville. Offer condolences to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Peace in Zion UCC, P.O. Box 247, Zieglerville, PA 19492.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 29, 2019