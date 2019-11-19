|
Jean L. (Seydel) John, 80, wife of the late Richard M. “Dick” John, of East Coventry, died peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Saturday evening November 16, 2019 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Coatesville, Pa, she was a daughter of the late Richard Seydel and the late Mildred (Buchannan) Seydel. She was valedictorian of the 1957 graduating class of Owen J. Roberts High School. She attended the Reading Hospital School of Nursing from 1957 to 1959. She attended the Computer Programming Institute from 1968 to 1969, Ursinus College/University of Pittsburgh business administration courses from 1983 to 1984, and Certified on May 29, 1985 by the state of Pennsylvania for Nursing Home Administrator. She was employed as a Practical Nurse at the Pennhurst State School from January 1962 to August 1962. From 1967 to 1970 she was employed as a clerk typist at the Charles Johnson Home in Royersford. From 1973 to 1975 she was employed as a clerk typist 1/bookkeeper at the Montgomery County Geriatric & Rehabilitation Center (MCGRC). From 1975 to 1977 she was employed as the business office manager at MCGRC. From 1977 to 1985 she was employed as the Assistant Administrator of MCGRC. From 1985 to 2000 she served as Nursing Home Administrator of MCGRC. She was affiliated with or a member of several state and local agencies including but not limited to PACAH - Pennsylvania Association of County Affiliated Homes, TCIC - Tri County Interagency Consortium, AAHA - American Association of Homes for Aging, and the NFPA - National Fire Protection Association. Mrs. John was an active member of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church of South Pottstown until its closing in 2014. She was also a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church on High Street in Pottstown. She enjoyed many family activities including but not limited to fishing, golfing, reading and world travel. She recently received the 100 days at sea award from Holland America on her latest trip to Iceland. Mrs. John is survived by two daughters, Sherrie L., wife of Gregory Weary, of Boiling Springs, Karen M., wife of Glenn Levan, of Oley: one son, Jeffrey A., husband of Jennifer (Hartzell) John of Spring City; one sister, Geraldine, wife of Terry Shaner, of Pottstown; eight grandchildren, Nathan Weary, husband of Deborah (Ansel) Weary, Miranda (Weary) George, wife of Jason George, Heather Levan, Matthew Levan, husband of Rebecca (Arms) Levan, Justin Levan, husband of Erika (Davis) Levan, Chelsea Moore, Jordan John, Jacob John, and nine great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing to be held at Cattermole- Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, Pa on Thursday 11/21/19 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. or Friday 11/22/19 at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church 1101 E. High Street in Pottstown from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Funeral services to be held at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. following the viewing. Officiating will be the Rev. Kay Braun. Entombment will follow the service at Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. James ELC for the Tanzanian Companion Church. Condolences may be offered online at www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 20, 2019