Jean Arlene Kinsey, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at Brethren Village. She was born in Phoenixville to the late William L. and Edna (Quay) Walker. In earlier years, Jean was an embroider for Dettra Flag Co. in Oaks, PA. She enjoyed reading and doing crossword puzzles. She also loved to visit with her family. Jean is survived by two daughters, Holly E., wife of Dr. William Funk of Ephrata, Bonnie L., wife of Fred McIntyre of Phoenixville; three grandchildren, Elizabeth, wife of Anthony Morris of Whitehaven, Timothy Funk, husband of Amy Lucadamo of Gettysburg, Amanda, wife of Charles O’Malley of Ephrata and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorial contributions in Jean’s memory may be made to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA, 17522. Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 20, 2019
