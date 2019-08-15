|
|
Jean A. (Brower) Poznanski, 84, of Amity Manor, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Reading Hospital. She was the wife of the late Alphonse Poznanski, with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. Born in Pottstown, PA, on August 6, 1935, Jean was the daughter of the late John and Pearl (Dampman) Brower. Jean enjoyed visiting craft shows and decorating the house with her findings. She was a fan of country music and attended concerts when she was able. Jean was affectionately known as the “cat lady,” while also being known as a people person. Above all else, Jean found her greatest pleasure in spending time with her children and grandchildren who will sorely miss her. She is survived by her children, George Roadcap, husband of Denise, Douglassville, PA; Hope Hoffman, wife of Richard, Douglassville, PA; and Patricia Myers, Douglassville, PA; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Poznanski; ten grandchildren, Cassie, Tiffany P., Matthew, Michael, Steven, Tiffany H., Ricky, Scott, Curtis, and Eric; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, John “Sonny” Brower, Robert Brower, and Donald Brower. She is predeceased by her sons, Michael Poznanski and Timothy Poznanski; her granddaughter, Chrissy Cooper; and her sister, Barbara Hampton. Viewings will take place on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the Houck & Gofus Funeral Home, Inc., 955 N. Charlotte St., Pottstown, PA 19464. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place after the service at Saint Aloysius New Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.houckgofusfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 16, 2019