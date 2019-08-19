|
Jean (Cage) Rhoades, 92, wife of the late Lewis Rhoades, Jr. of Upper Providence, PA, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Brandywine Senior Living, Upper Providence, PA. Born on January 5, 1927 in Boyertown, Jean was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Hahn) Cage. She was a graduate of Phoenixville High School and worked at the Valley Forge Army Hospital in Phoenixville during World War II. A devoted wife and mother, she was also an avid golfer and antiques collector. Surviving are son, Lewis (Randy) Rhoades III of Jacksonville, FL; son Scott Rhoades of Berwyn, PA; grandson Lewis R. Rhoades IV of Gilbertsville, PA; and granddaughter, Michelle Rhoades-Jones of Jacksonville, FL. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service at Morris Cemetery, 428 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA, on Wednesday at 10:00 am with Rev. Mark Young officiating In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate. Condolences may be given at www. GatchaFuneral.com. Arrangements are by the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Phoenixville.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 20, 2019