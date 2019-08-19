The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
517 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3012
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Rhoades
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Rhoades

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Rhoades Obituary
Jean (Cage) Rhoades, 92, wife of the late Lewis Rhoades, Jr. of Upper Providence, PA, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Brandywine Senior Living, Upper Providence, PA. Born on January 5, 1927 in Boyertown, Jean was the daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Hahn) Cage. She was a graduate of Phoenixville High School and worked at the Valley Forge Army Hospital in Phoenixville during World War II. A devoted wife and mother, she was also an avid golfer and antiques collector. Surviving are son, Lewis (Randy) Rhoades III of Jacksonville, FL; son Scott Rhoades of Berwyn, PA; grandson Lewis R. Rhoades IV of Gilbertsville, PA; and granddaughter, Michelle Rhoades-Jones of Jacksonville, FL. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Graveside Service at Morris Cemetery, 428 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA, on Wednesday at 10:00 am with Rev. Mark Young officiating In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate. Condolences may be given at www. GatchaFuneral.com. Arrangements are by the Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Phoenixville.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home
Download Now