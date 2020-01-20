|
Jean B. Wisneski, 91, widow of the late Glenn Wisneski, Sr., passed away late Sunday night, January 19, 2020 in the Keystone Villas. She was born March 23, 1928 in Spring City to the late Harry Bauer and the late Helen (Dillaplain). One of four siblings, Jean was a lifelong resident of Spring City, even graduating from Spring City High School class of 1945. Jean was a hard worker and enjoyed working at Sun Oil and eventually retired after many years from Vanguard Investments. In her retirement she enjoyed a good crossword puzzle to keep her mind sharp. Her greatest love was her family. Jean leaves behind three children: Yvonne Wozniak, (John), Glenn Wisneski, Jr. “Skip” (Dena), Dave Wisneski, one sibling: Greta Kulp; four grandchildren: Matt, Jason, Emily and Jenny and four great grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her sister and brother: Arlene Slifer and Leland Bauer. A Funeral Service will be held at Shalkop, 11:00 AM on January 24, 2020 in Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge Street, Spring City. Friends and family are welcome to visit prior to the service January 24, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be immediately following in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by Shalkop, Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Inc Spring City, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 21, 2020