Jeanne V. Cimino, 93, widow of James A. Cimino Sr., passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Manatawny Manor. Born in Holloway, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late Clemmie and Dollie (Harris) Capretta. Surviving are two sons; James A. Cimino Jr., and his wife Linda, a son Ricki V. Cimino and companion Karen. A daughter Deborah Y. Smith, wife of Tom Davis. Seven grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Predeceased by a daughter Vicki J. Davidson and a grandson Ricki. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, May 6th, 2019 at 11 AM at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 High St, Pottstown, PA. A viewing will be held Monday morning from 10 AM to 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of ones choice.
Published in The Mercury on May 3, 2019