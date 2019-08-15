|
Jeanne W. (Werstler) DeAngelo, 91, of Exeter Twp., passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Reading Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Charles, Sr. and Anna (Yergey) Werstler. She was the widow of Rocco A. DeAngelo who died on November 25, 2009. Together they shared 33 years of marriage. Jeanne was employed as a Bookkeeper most of her life at the former Pottstown Pipe Products and then by Dreslin and Company before starting her own bookkeeping company. Surviving is a sister, Betty Greenwood from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, three nephews, one niece, and several great nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by first husband, Kenneth Linderman who died in 1970; her second husband, David Weisser who died in 1975; her companion Richard Kochel who died in 2015; sisters, Elaine Rosenson and Anna Werstler; brother, Charles Werstler, Jr. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Saint Jude’s Hospital. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
