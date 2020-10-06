1/
Jeanne E. Keene
Jeanne E. Keene, Pottstown High School Graduate Jeanne E. (Maurer) Keene, 88, of Parkland Manor, Allentown; formerly of Pottstown, widow of Thomas A. Keene, passed away on Sunday at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Henry Maurer and the late Ella (Bechtel) Miller. Jeanne was a member of Zion’s United Church of Christ, Pottstown, and the Senior Circle, in Pottstown. She is survived by three sons, Robert Keene and his wife Gail, Lititz, PA, Richard Keene and his wife Lynn, Reading, Bruce Keene and his wife Carol, Orefield, PA; a sister, Shirley Koropp, Utah; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Austin Chinault. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to American Heart Association go to www.heart.org to make a donation or St. Jude Children’s Hospital go to www.stjude.org to make a donation. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
