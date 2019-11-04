|
|
Jeanne E. Miller, 70, loving wife of the late David Eugene Miller Jr., of Royersford PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Seasons Hospice at Phoenixville Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 13, 1949 in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late William C. & Eleanor Miller. Jeanne is survived by her loving daughter Janelle Miller, of Royersford; her loving son Erik Miller, husband of Sue, of River Edge, New Jersey; one sister Sandra M. Quinn, wife of John; one brother Edward S. Miller, husband of Kim; brothers-in-law Bruce Miller, husband of Catherine, Philip Miller, husband of Emily, Dana Miller; sister-in-law, Valerie Sullivan, wife of Allen; and her three loving grandchildren, Jake, Ben, and Nate Miller. In addition to her loving husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Alice Long, wife of Randy. Jeanne was a graduate of Upper Darby High School class of 1967 and would later go on to attend Allen Cushing Junior College until 1969 where she would acquire her associates degree. Jeanne would further her education by attending Houghton College in 1971 where she received her bachelors in psychology and sociology, and would soon after, find her soulmate David Eugene Miller, Jr. They were married in Bethany Collegiate Presbyterian Church in 1972. She would finish her educational career at Eastern University in 1999 after acquiring her MBA. Jeanne worked for many years at Lockheed Martin and Heritage Companies from 1973 until 2015. In her spare time Jeanne enjoyed spending time at the beach with her family and friends and was a dedicated member of the Royersford Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, Grammaw, sister, and a dear friend to all and she will be missed by many. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:50 AM at the Royersford Baptist Church, 452 S. Lewis Rd. Royersford PA, 19468. The Funeral Ceremony will follow the calling time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in the Limerick Garden Of Memories, Limerick PA. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Desatnick Foundation, www.desatnickfoundation.org and click the donate tab. Condolences be may be made by visiting www.royersfordfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements in the care of the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home Royersford, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 5, 2019