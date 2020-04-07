|
|
Jeannette M. Rusinski, 95, of Boyertown. Widow of Edward R. Rusinski. Passed away on Saturday April 4, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll. Born in Germantown, PA. She was a daughter of the late Marie (Wright) and Jesse Fine. She attended First Baptist Church in Pottstown. Jeannette was employed by Lansdale Tube working in production; she also worked for Arlan’s Department Store as a sales clerk. The last job she had was working in the cafeteria for the Boyertown School District. She is survived by her children, Sharon, wife of James Qualls of Stafford, VA., Jesse Rusinski,Sr. husband of Garnetta of Boyertown and Robin wife of Donald Hagenbuch of Myrtle Beach, SC. Sister, Ella Little of Livingston, MT. Grandchildren, Jason Hagenbuch, Stephanie Frantz, Bradley Qualls, Jennifer Coyle and Jesse Rusinski, Jr. Great grandchildren, Jordan, Ryan and Brady Qualls, Carlee and Chase Frantz, Emma and Owen Coyle, Reece Hagenbuch and Olivia and Quinn Rusinski. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jeannette’s name to Caring Hospice Services 400 Commerce Dr. Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Arrangements by the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 8, 2020