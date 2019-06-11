The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Fisher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeff Fisher Obituary
Jeff Fisher, 57, of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, June 9 at Sanatoga Center after a long illness. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late William D. and Mary C. (Dunn) Fisher. Jeff enjoyed camping and collecting model trucks. Surviving is his brother Jim Fisher, husband of Debbie; sister Beverly A. Reitnauer; 2 nieces and 1 nephew. A memorial service will be Saturday, June 15, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial will follow in Coventryville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00Am to 10:45Am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff’s name to the charity of one’s choice. View obituaries at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now