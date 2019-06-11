|
|
Jeff Fisher, 57, of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, June 9 at Sanatoga Center after a long illness. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late William D. and Mary C. (Dunn) Fisher. Jeff enjoyed camping and collecting model trucks. Surviving is his brother Jim Fisher, husband of Debbie; sister Beverly A. Reitnauer; 2 nieces and 1 nephew. A memorial service will be Saturday, June 15, 11:00AM at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 711 N. Franklin Street, Pottstown. Burial will follow in Coventryville United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00Am to 10:45Am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jeff’s name to the charity of one’s choice. View obituaries at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 12, 2019